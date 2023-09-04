Friends remembers “Mike Treez," weekend homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting left one person dead and two people injured on the northwest side of Indianapolis over the weekend.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of 37th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police got there, they found a woman and two men shot. One of those men died.

“We have to let it go – Treez knows a lot of people so I have to say this – let justice do justice – don’t let us take justice into our hands,” Norman Broaden said.

According to police, the man died shortly after getting to the hospital. Family confirms to WRTV that person, was Michael Chappel, better known as Mike Treez or Big Mike.

“Some people know him as a community guy – that’s what he spent the latter half of his life doing. He served in the military – so he served our country,” Ebony Chappel, Michael’s daughter said.

His family and friends describe him as a local promoter – working to give artists a chance to get their start. Those who knew him best said he would also give back to the community by feeding those in need.

“Unreal. I didn’t think this is how our story on earth would come to an end,” Renee Davis, Michael’s daughter told WRTV.

His family told WRTV that Treez served as Belmont Beach Project’s Vice President.

Belmont Beach is located on N. White River Pkwy Dr W. just south of 16th Street. It was once a segregated beach.

Now, it's a space for the entire community with fire pits, picnic tables, a stage and much more planned for the future.

“I think that’s the thing to hold onto now is to think about what those moments meant to you, good [or] bad or other wise and use that as fuel to keep you going,” Chappel added.

James Dishroom says Mike and his friends started a show called “Stop Beefin Radio.” The goal? To help young people all over learn the importance of conflict resolution.

“The whole goal of that outlet [is] to use music to help kids stop beefin’ and start eating,” Dishroom added.

Now his friends and family are urging people to put the guns down and stop the violence.

“Quit making a permanent decision on a temporary decision. Walk away, calm down, count to 10,” Broaden concluded.

IMPD says this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

