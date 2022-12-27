'I’ll never be the same': Indy man carjacked, beaten on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Paula and Kevin Doerr say they were out last Wednesday finishing up some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The Doerr’s say their last stop was this Dollar General off Thompson Road and Arlington Avenue on the city’s southeast side.

Paula went inside the store while Kevin stayed in the car.

“All of a sudden my door flew open (and) as soon as I looked up, I started getting punched in the face," Kevin Doerr said. "At that point I was a little bit incoherent. All I remember was being yelled at and being hit repeatedly."

Kevin said he was pushed out of the car and the suspects took off.

“Once inside they sat me down on overturn shopping cart – they got some frozen food to put on my face,” Kevin said.

“The police officer asked me if I had OnStar and I said yes but we don’t subscribe to it – call them anyway and I did, and they tracked the car – exactly where it was,” Paula Doerr said.

The Doerr’s say the car was found about an hour later at an apartment complex on the northeast side on North Arlington Avenue near East 46th Street.

A police report shows a phone and tablets were stolen as well as the car being recovered. IMPD says the case remains under investigation.

“I don’t want to go out at night anymore," Kevin said. "I always have my phone to occupy myself and now I don’t want to look at it anymore when I’m sitting in the car."

This Dollar General store is no stranger to violence. Police reports show that IMPD was called out to this location at least five times since September for reports of theft.

With the most recent coming one week before the incident.

“It just made me more paranoid, and I’ll never be the same,” Kevin said.

While the Doerr’s car was recovered the suspects who beat Kevin are still on the loose.

If you have any information on the case you can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262–8477.