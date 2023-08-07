Muncie Mass Shooting Victim Remembered

MUNCIE-- Fredericka King says she remembers the moment her son Joseph Elliot Bonner came into this world.

“He stole my heart – that was the first man I’ve ever loved,” King said. King says her son went by the nickname “Joe Smooth.” She said that everyone loved him.

King described last Sunday as her worst nightmare. “I can’t describe to you what was going on at that time – it’s a call that no parent wants to get… I was just in disbelief,” King added.

The date was Sunday July 30th.

Muncie police say a large party of roughly 1,000 people turned violent leaving 19 people injured. 18 of them were shot.

Her son, 30-year-old Joseph Bonner was the only person killed in the mass shooting.

“Joe was smooth – everybody loved Joe – for the life of me I can’t understand why this would happen,” King went onto say.

Muncie Police confirmed last week that 36-year-old John Vance has been arrested. Vance was formally charged on August 4.

According to police, the suspect has been formally charged with several felonies including aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

On Monday, the prosecuting attorney filed an enhanced firearm charge against Vance - which could add an additional five to 20 years to his sentence if he is convicted.

“My son is not here – my son has children – my son has brothers – my son has a family – if it hadn’t fell through the cracks maybe Joseph could be here to see his children grow up,” King told WRTV.

Muncie Officials say of the 19 people injured in the Mass Shooting, one shooting victim remains in an Indianapolis hospital, and two at Ball Memorial.

Meanwhile, the family of Shealyn Orr says she is on the road to recovery after being dragged by a car after people were fleeing last Sunday.