Second victim dies from injuries in northwest-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A second man has died from injuries suffered in a Sept. 3 shooting that killed an Indianapolis music promoter and injured another person on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Marvis Allen Nall Jr., 53, died Sunday at IU Health Methodist Hospital, the Marion County coroner's office said Monday.

Nall was one of three people who were shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3 the 1000 block of 37th Street.

Michael Chappel, a promoter better known as "Mike Treez" or "Big Mike," died at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

A third victim was critically injured, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

No one has been arrested. The shooting remains under investigation, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov

