'We know the devastation of separated families': Hoosiers fear immigration raids at churches, schools

INDIANA — The crackdown on undocumented migrants is already underway. This comes as schools, churches and hospitals no longer have protection from immigration raids, a change that has some local Hoosiers concerned.

According to Federal Authorities, more than 500 migrants were arrested across the nation Thursday.

“Your heart's heavy because these people every moment they have to be concerned about if something is going to happen to them,” said Reverend David Greene Sr.

He’s the senior pastor at Purpose of Life ministries and academy, which serves many different backgrounds.

“We have students that are immigrants,” he told WRTV. "If someone comes get them at school etc, then they can easily get separated, and we know the devastation of separation of families.”

Under President Trump’s new policy reversal, schools, churches, and hospitals are no longer considered “sensitive areas.”

It's a conversation that's already reached the local level.

"We must get back to basics to support and encourage lawful immigration,” said Rick Snyder, the President of Fraternal Order of Police.

Grace Church in Noblesville told WRTV they are already working to prepare people in its community.

“We feel like one other way that we can care for them is to equip them with information on how they can go about protecting themselves,” said Tyler Bender, the Pastor of Integration at the Church.

The church’s care center provides resources to hundreds of families a week of many different nationalities.

"I've heard that people are thirsty and desperate for this type of information, for a "Know Your Rights" type of forum where they can hear from people they trust, which, in a lot of these people's cases, it's from their church,” Bender added.

The church told WRTV they are working on organizing an informational event to hold in the next few weeks.

WRTV did reach out to several churches and school districts in Marion County. We did not hear back from all we contacted.

However, others we spoke with were concerned about protecting their students' privacy and they will be following federal guidance.

Indianapolis Public Schools now has a section of their website, with resources and support for undocumented students and families.

The district says it wants to assure the IPS community that all students have the right to learn without fear.

In the Indiana statehouse, a new immigration notification bill is moving forward.

House Bill 1393 requires local law enforcement to give federal authorities notice when they arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally.

It was approved by a committee vote of 9 to 2 and now goes to the full house.

