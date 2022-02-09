IndyGo Purple Line one step closer to ground breaking; detours expected

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is one step closer to groundbreaking on IndyGo's new Purple Line, which will connect residents from Indy to Lawrence.

The $188 million project is phase two of IndyGo's project bringing three new bus rapid bus transits to the area.

Right now, the Red Line is the only one that's complete.

IndyGo is breaking the purple project up into sections. The first area that will be impacted is 38th Street to Orchard Avenue.

"Plan ahead, know your detour. That is our motto," said Carrie Black, director of communications for IndyGo.

As construction is on the verge of breaking ground for the city's new Purple Line, IndyGo wants you to be prepared.

The Purple Line route starts at the transit center downtown and stretches to the Fort Ben-Ivy Tech area in Lawrence.

Rapid bus routes are also on Captiol Avenue, 18th street, Meridian Street, 38th Street and Post Road.

"Things we are changing on the Purple Line are things people won't notice," said Jennifer Pryz, chief development officer of the Purple Line.

Pryz also spearheaded the two-year Red Line project. She says they've learned to be more cost-effective this time around.

The design of the station will also slightly change.

"It's going to be more of a rounded concrete wall now to make better protect citizens," said Pryz. "We are adding rub rail and will go back and add to the Red Line, and that's going to help buses get nice and close to residents."

Black added that IndyGo is also focusing on improved communication.

"One of the things we heard is that we could have communicated a little better so one of the things we are doing this time is blanketing the area with communication," said Black.

IndyGo held an open house Wednesday to be more transparent about changes headed to businesses and residents along the new route.

Seventy-year-old Charlene Taylor rode three buses each way to make it to the open house and voice her concerns.

"We do need transportation here because a lot of people depend on it. I depend on it," said Taylor.

Wheelchair-user residents said they feel the platform that comes from the buses out for them is not supportive nor not wide enough — and sometimes it doesn't meet the concrete.

IndyGo acknowledged the issues, saying rapid buses still meet safety requirements. The corporation is working to have a smoother process for the Purple Line.

IndyGo has partnered with the Nextdoor neighborhood app so residents and businesses in the area can keep up with construction.

It's sending out a weekly newsletter every Monday at 9 a.m. to those interested in the Purple Line and holding open houses this week.

An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cafe Indy on East 38th Street.