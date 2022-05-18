Broad Ripple residents concerned as Indy Parks yet to announce which pools to open this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial Day is right around the corner, leaving some communities wondering if their local pool will open for the summer.

So far, Indy Parks and Recreation has yet to announce that information.

That has left some Broad Ripple residents concerned, as the community's pool looks nowhere near ready to dive in.

"I came over here yesterday and also talked to the park office staff,” said Bill Malcom, the founder of Friends of Broad Ripple Pool. “It was very unclear that it was looking good for reopening the Broad Ripple pool this summer."

Malcom said the pool is a huge part of the community, adding that it was at one point used for summer camp and swimming lessons.

The pool hasn’t re-opened since before the pandemic.

"This will be the third year it's been closed it was closed for COVID two years ago and then last year it was closed because they couldn't find enough lifeguards,” said Malcom.

Last year, Indy Parks only opened a portion of its pools. The office did not say whether staffing was an issue last year, but in the meantime, it has raised hourly wages for lifeguards and even offered two hundred dollar signing bonuses.

Indy Parks declined an interview for this story and instead provided the following statement to WRTV:

As summer hiring continues, Indy Parks is working to ensure that pools are fully staffed to safely welcome park visitors throughout the summer. Alongside efforts to increase staff numbers, we have started to fill outdoor pools with water, but some outdoor pools that could open have not been filled at this point. Considering where we are today with hiring and pool updates, we know Krannert Park pool will be closed for remodeling, and summer pool openings could be delayed by at least one week from the typical Memorial Day weekend opening to allow for new staff to complete the hiring and training process. A final pool announcement will be made early next week. Indy Parks will begin opening its splash pads on Saturday, May 21, with a few exceptions for ongoing construction efforts.

Malcom says Indy parks have been communicating with him and the Friends of Broad Ripple Pool which he appreciates. He just hopes the odds of the pool opening are in the Broad Ripple community's favor this year.

"We've got our fingers crossed but obviously it's not looking good for Memorial Day weekend,” said Malcom. “We hope we don't get a nasty surprise like we did the last two summers."

Indy Parks didn't have specific numbers for WRTV about how many jobs they're still trying to fill. When it comes to pools, the office says it will need lifeguards, head lifeguards, pool managers and cashiers.

Lifeguard pay was recently bumped to $15 per hour. If you are interested in applying, click here.