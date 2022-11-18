Greenfield Shelter needs volunteers to help with animals

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Hancock Animal Management recently moved into a new facility.

That means they can treat more dogs and cats.

But with only two volunteers they need more people to step up and lend a hand.

“I do whatever they ask,” said Lisa Cupp, who has volunteered at Greenfield Hancock Animal Management for eight years.

“If you love animals, it's great,” Cupp said.

Recently, the organization moved into its new state-of-the-art facility.

“We have three to four times the amount of space that we used to have in any of our previous buildings, which also means three to four times the amount of animals that we're able to hold,” said Amanda Dehoney, the superintendent at the shelter.

Dehoney said while more room is welcome, they have the same number of employees.

“We are needing help even if it's odds and ends things like laundry, dishes, cleaning the windows,” Dehoney said.

They need help both during the week and on the weekends.

“We have one person that typically will come in and clean on the weekends and when we're needing volunteers to hopefully sign up and be willing to come in and help us clean,” Dehoney said.

I asked Cupp after eight years what brings her back every day.

“Seeing their little faces, from the seniors to the little ones, to dogs, cats ... we've had hamsters, gerbils, fish so it's just knowing you're helping. There's a great group of employees here you couldn't ask for anything better,” Cupp said.

You can volunteer now by sending them a message on Facebook, calling them at 317-477-4367. Or, you can just stop by the shelter in Greenfield.

The shelter is currently at capacity, and they are pleading for folks to come out and adopt a cat or dog.

Take a look at some of the adoptable pets here.

They are open every weekday and the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.