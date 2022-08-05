Hancock County Hope House hosting ninth annual 'Hops for Hope' beer tasting event

HANCOCK COUNTY — This weekend, the Hancock County Hope House will host its biggest fundraiser of the year, and they want to see you there.

This is the ninth year of "Hops For Hope", a craft beer tasting event benefitting the Hope House.

The nonprofit offers transitional housing for homeless men, women and children in Hancock, Shelby, Rush and Henry counties.

There will be live music, 18 beer vendors, and of course, food.

Executive Director Andrea Mallory said this event keeps their doors open and lights on.

“We try not to do as many fundraisers or events because there are a lot out there. So, please. I think it’s an event that you can come and mingle and have fun. You can come for an hour and leave. You know, it’s not an event where you have to stay all day long,” Mallory said.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. for general admission and 2:30 to 7 p.m. for VIP ticket holders.

Hops for Hope is at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

You can buy tickets online.