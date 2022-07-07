INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to recover one of two macaws that wandered away earlier this morning.

The birds, a male named Orchard and a female named Vineyard, were both found in a neighborhood near the zoo after they flew "a little further away from the Zoo than normal," the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Orchard came down from a tree and was taken back to the Zoo, but staff are still working to bring back Vineyard, according to the post.

The zoo said its macaws typically free-fly through the Zoo, and often around the perimeter, several times a day. It's common for the birds to stay put in trees close to the zoo.

"We appreciate everyone’s support and concern. We will keep you updated," the zoo said.