Indianapolis Zoo working to recover 1 of 2 wandering macaws

Provided/Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo says its staff is working to recover one of two missing macaws that wandered away earlier this morning. Orchard, a male shown on the left, was taken back, but Vineyard, a female shown on the right, is still away.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 07, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to recover one of two macaws that wandered away earlier this morning.

The birds, a male named Orchard and a female named Vineyard, were both found in a neighborhood near the zoo after they flew "a little further away from the Zoo than normal," the zoo said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Orchard came down from a tree and was taken back to the Zoo, but staff are still working to bring back Vineyard, according to the post.

The zoo said its macaws typically free-fly through the Zoo, and often around the perimeter, several times a day. It's common for the birds to stay put in trees close to the zoo.

"We appreciate everyone’s support and concern. We will keep you updated," the zoo said.

