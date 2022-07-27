NOBLESVILLE — El Camino Real - Noblesville, a Mexican restaurant with more than two decades in the community, is closing, owners have announced.

It comes amid ongoing construction projects near the restaurant on Pleasant Street. The business is located at the intersection of Pleasant and South 10th streets.

Owners said in a Facebook status earlier this month that they planned to keep the restaurant open. That changed Monday when they first announced plans to close.

That Monday status indicates the restaurant would close on the last day of July — but on Wednesday morning, another status was posted that seems to imply it will close earlier.

"We did our best to keep open until the 31st of this month," the post states. It goes on to say staff members left their posts with short notice.

"We wish them the best and thank for their help. As well to all your support and affection given all this 25 years to us, the post states. "We respect all your opinions and hope you respect us as well, as we try to do the best for all our clients these many years."

Owners also wrote that they thought of the restaurant as a "second home" and "a place where we meet wonderful people".

El Camino Real - Noblesville, opened in 1998 at 797 S. 10th St. Its location in Fishers opened the same year.

Staff members at the Fishers restaurant told WRTV that location would stay open.

WRTV reached out to owners but did not immediately hear back.