The Peach Truck returns to central Indiana in 2022 summer tour

Summer is finally just around the corner.

If you live in central Indiana, that means you're in luck if you're looking for fresh Georgia-grown peaches.

The Peach Truck, a Nashville-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh peaches from Georgia has announced multiple stops in the area this year.

The Peach Truck partners directly with hometown farmers to “pick fresh produce at the perfect time,” according to their website. They then make it their mission to deliver those farm-fresh peaches into your hands within hours.

Pre-orders for the 2022 Peach Truck tour have already begun and include multiple dates and locations such as Bloomington, Carmel, Columbus, Indianapolis, Greenwood and other central Indiana spots.

Available products include:

25 lb. boxes of peaches for $50 each

Bags of pecans for $15 each

The Special (two 25 lb. boxes of peaches and two 10 oz. bags of shelled and halved pecans) for $110

Make sure to place your pre-order on the company's website before they sell out for your location!