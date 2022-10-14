Bringing joy, giving back: Meet the Black Hat Society of Historic Irvington.

IRVINGTON — The Black Hat Society of Historic Irvington is in full swing ahead of the 76th Irvington Halloween Festival. WRTV sits down with the group.
To find out more about their upcoming events, including the 'Cackling Contest,' click here.
TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk