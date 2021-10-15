Halloween 2021: Haunted houses, attractions and events in central Indiana

It's that time of year again when you willingly put yourself through frightening situations for the (alleged) thrill of it.

From bonfires and hayrides that somehow always feel just slightly on the eerie side to literal spirit communication sessions, scary stories and haunted houses — there's something for everyone in central Indiana this year.

After a year that was stranger than fiction, here are some activities to take your mind off the real scariness that was 2020.

Erin Kirby/WRTV

A Night Out in Sleepy Hollow

Irvington

This is one of several events hosted by the Historic Irvington Halloween Festival.

On Thursday, October 28 at 6:30 p.m. the public can listen to scary stories told by community members who entered a writing contest.

Edge of Insanity

Kokomo

For just $10, you can enter the Edge of Insanity at Weitle's Asylum in Kokomo where organizers have created COVID-19 precautions this year.

The theme this year is Hillbilly Haven and the entire attraction will be held outside.

Tickets and time slots must be purchased ahead of time online, as Edge of Insanity will only be operating on Fridays and Saturdays. All proceeds will go to local charities as in years past.

Forbidden Hollows Haunted Farm

Lawrence County

Open every Saturday in October, thrill-seekers can take their shot at this haunted corn maze in Bedford.

Tickets are $20 at the door from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fright Forest

Lebanon

At the Boone County 4H Fairgrounds, this attraction has a hayride and haunted house running for only two weekends in October.

This year's theme is "Frightful Flicks" in which ticket holders can get terrorized by monsters from their favorite horror movies.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Anyone younger than 3 is free.

Frightful Frontier

Indianapolis

The Children’s Museum Guild’s 57th Annual Haunted House is a family vacation gone wrong.

A "Frightful Frontier" is running through October 31 at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis for $9. The museum offers lights-on hours for the kids who're afraid of the dark. You can view those hours and purchase tickets ahead of time online.

Courtesy of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis The 2021 theme of The Children's Museum Guild's Haunted House is "Frightful Frontier."

Ghost Stories at Tibbs Drive-In

Indianapolis

Movie-goers can get more than just a visual thrill at Tibbs Drive-In on Saturday, October 23 with the telling of ghost stories.

Five Hoosier storytellers are on the lineup to tell their stories and then two films are scheduled to play. The PG-rated "The Addams Family 2," followed by the R-rated "Halloween Kills."

There will also be a car costume competition that anyone in attendance is invited to take part in. Tickets for two people in a car is $40, for more than two people it's $50. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Halloween After Dark

Indianapolis

For one night only, the adults get to have some spooky fun at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis — without the kids.

On Saturday, October 23, the museum will have a "Haunted Collections Tour," dancing at the Graveyard Silent Disco, a costume contest, food and beer.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Tickets are $40 for non-members.

Haunted Angelus

Indianapolis

The self-proclaimed "Scariest Haunted House" in Indianapolis, Haunted Angelus is open on select days in October.

This year's hours are 7:30 p.m. to Midnight and general admission tickets are $12. Fast Pass tickets are available for $32 and Unlimited Fast Pass tickets are available for $40. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Hanna Haunted Acres

Indianapolis

There are six different attractions at this one location.

Hanna Haunted Acres is open every day in October with ticket prices ranging from $25 to about $40.

Thrill-seekers can experience everything from a hayride through the woods, a haunted barn, even a room that's pitch black and more.

Haunted Hayrides at Connor's Prairie

Fishers

Thursdays through Saturdays in October Connor's Prairie is once again holding its Haunted Hayride through the Sleepy Hollow Festival it's hosting through October 30.

Indy Scream Park

Anderson

This is the haunted attraction you've seen several billboards for by this point, but it's undoubtedly one of the most famous Halloween attractions in the state.

In its 12th year, Indy Scream Park features six attractions. It also has craft beer, wine and snack available for purchase on its 120 acres of land.

This year’s attractions include Backwoods, Mutation, Zombieland: Unchained, Kilgore’s 3D Circus, Nightmare Factory: Blackout and Zombie Paintball Assault and Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

Erin Kirby/WRTV

Paranormal X Road LIVE Show & Spirit Communication Session

Indianapolis

On Saturday, October 16 you can attend a paranormal show live at the Athenaeum.

Starting a 7 p.m., Paranormal X Road will take those in attendance through a gallery reading with Tiffany Rice, a medium, and a spirit communication session with spirits in the room through KJ and Kitsie.

This will be a TV show recording event.

Shireman Homestead

Columbus

The Haunting at Shireman Homestead in Columbus is open every Friday and Saturday this month.

The haunted red barn and maze are kid-friendly from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m for $5 each. Adults are from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m for $15 each.

Spring Mill State Park's Haunted Village

Lawrence County

Spring Mill State Park will host its Haunted Village on Saturday, October 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The attraction is for children ages 12 and older.

The purchase of a bracelet from the park is required for entry. Bracelets are $5 and are required to be worn at all times. Only 2,500 bracelets will be available for purchase starting at 7 a.m. the day of the event.

Courtesy of Spring Mill State Park

Twilight Tales

A walking tour through the Indiana State Museum at night will show folks the "creepiest artifacts" at the museum. Staff will tell ticket buyers how the artifacts are connected to supernatural rumors and Indiana folklore.

Twilight Tales occurs October 20, 21, 27 and 28, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 and must be purchased in advance online.

If you would like to add additional Halloween events in the area to this list, please email the information to WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com.

