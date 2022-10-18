‘Big steps towards helping’: Over-the-counter hearing aids now available

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time this week, consumers can buy hearing aids over the counter and without a prescription.

“The goal of getting a lot more hearing aids onto Hoosiers ears helps normalize wearing hearing aids just like the frequency of glasses. People need them. People use them way too little part of his expense," IU Health Associate Professor of Clinical Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, Dr. Charles Yates said. "Part of its vanity part of it maybe even being seen as old. But they help a fraction of the people that they really can. And this is going to make big steps towards helping people."

On Monday, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart began selling over-the-counter hearing aids online nationwide. Walgreens has already started selling the product in stores, which retails for $799. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration finalized the bipartisan legislation passed by Congress in 2017 this summer.

IU Health’s Dr. Yates told WRTV this is a huge step for thousands of Hoosiers living with hearing loss. Not only will this option help with access, but also it cuts costs significantly.

Dr. Yates added for people who hear everything muffled or it sounds like people are mumbling, it may be time to consider a hearing aid.