Central Indiana health practitioners working to better maternal, infant mortality rates

AVON — Healthcare workers are looking for ways to save the lives of more Indiana moms, and babies. To do that, one Central Indiana health system is using high-risk emergency simulation training.

Twice a year, IU Health brings together maternity doctors and nurses to run through mock emergency scenarios. The Riley Simulation Training happens at both IU Health West and IU Health North hospitals.

For hours on Thursday, the team ran through various high-risk emergency mock scenarios. While it looks and feels real, fake blood and a simulator are being used. Those in the training then debrief.

“We cannot always prevent an emergency when it happens. We can be the best prepared that we can be,” Dr. Michele Helbing, IU Health Indianapolis Suburban Region OBGYN Hospitalist Medical Director, said.

Some of the simulations the teams went through included prolapsed cord and postpartum hemorrhaging. The team today said the mock health scenarios help them identify any issues in communication and muscle memory.

Trainings like these are all in an effort to improve maternal and infant mortality rates. The state health department’s latest report details 2020 maternal mortality rates increased.