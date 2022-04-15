Free 4-day health clinic begins Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Sunday, at Lucas Oil Stadium, is a mega medical clinic.
The four-day event will offer many free medical, vision and dental services to Indianapolis residents who are either uninsured or underinsured.
The health clinic, organized by Your Best Pathway to Health in partnership with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, will provide services on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those interested can visit www.indy.pathwaytohealth.org to pre-register for dental services.
Services include:
- Hearing tests
- Dental care (including root canals, fillings, crowns, and more)
- Optometry
- Women’s health services
- Primary care visits
- Cholesterol and diabetes testing
- Pediatrics
More than 2,000 volunteers are expected to be in attendance.
The clinic runs from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 18 – 20.
