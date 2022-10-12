‘I never loved the color pink’: Yorktown mom, wife on breast cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One thing you’ll hear from both doctors and patients is the importance of early detection.

A Delaware County mom and wife is making it her mission to share what she went through to let others know the realities.

“Even if you think you’re the healthiest person in the world, it doesn’t matter. Things will mutate. Genetics happen,” Christina Kuzma said.

The mom and wife have never loved the color pink.

“Transparently, I do not love ... I never loved the color pink, which is funny because it actually looks great on me,” Kuzma said with a laugh.

It may not be her favorite, but pink recently took on an entirely new meaning for her.

“There’s a ribbon associated with it that is the kind of cancer I had,” Kuzma said.

At 32, she faced stage two Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. She tested positive for HER2-positive. Breast cancer runs in the family.

“I was actually in the shower and if you’re a mom, you’ll get this. My daughter wouldn’t leave me alone and she kept opening the door. And when she did, I scraped underneath my right breast, and I felt something,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma went through chemo, a bilateral mastectomy, radiation and more than a dozen reconstruction surgeries. The last was in 2019.

“It does hit you like a ton of bricks like you’re going on with your normal life. You’re so busy… 'Oh hey by the way let’s add this,'” Kuzma said.

Although her fight against cancer had its ups and downs, Kuzma credits support, strength and holding a positive attitude for getting her through.

“It certainly humbles you and certainly gives you the best perspective. Every day is so very special,” Kuzma said.

This Yorktown mom’s takeaway is early detection saves lives. She asks anyone who feels something is out of the ordinary to go to their doctor, because it may just save their life.

Kuzma was treated through Ascension St. Vincent.

OCTOBER EXTENDED MAMMOGRAM HOURS

Ascension St Vincent Indianapolis

Saturday 10/29 8a-12p

*always has Saturday hours on the first Saturday of the month, and Wednesdays extended hours until 6 p.m.

Ascension St Vincent Carmel

Saturday 10/29 8a-12p

*always has Saturday hours first Saturday of the month and Tuesdays extended hours until 6 p.m.

Ascension St Vincent Fishers

Saturday 10/29 8a-12p

Ascension St Vincent Anderson

Friday 10/28 12:30-3:30p

Ascension St Vincent Kokomo

Friday 10/28 1-4p

Patients can call to schedule their mammograms at 317-338-9595.