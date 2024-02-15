INDIANAPOLIS — The 35th annual NBA All-Star Game rolled into Indianapolis in February 1985.

In addition to the All-Star Game, the weekend also featured the Legends Classic game and the Slam Dunk Competition, each returning for their second year.

The Legends Classic featured NBA and ABA old-timers who were divided into East and West teams. The East team, coached by Red Holzman, knocked off Bobby “Slick” Leonard’s West team in front of a crowd of nearly 17,000 fans at Market Square Arena.

1985: Old-timers take the court in NBA Legends Classic

Earl Monroe racked up the most points for the East team with 14, and ex-Pacer Roger Brown led the West with 10 points. Oscar Robinson served as an honorary captain on the East squad.

WRTV sports reporter Brian Hammons noted one of the most entertaining parts of the game was the tussle between Tom Heinsohn and Johnny Kerr, who as Hammons noted, were, “not in playing shape.”

Following the Legends Classic was the Slam Dunk Competition.

Pacers rookie guard Terence Stansbury turned heads with his performance coming within one dunk of the finals.

“I wanted to do something really creative to try to move me to the final round, and I tried, and I missed the attempt,” Stansbury said.

Dominique Wilkins of the Atlanta Hawks and rookie Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls were the two finalists in the dunk competition. Wilkins took the title with two perfect dunks.

1985: Fanfare ahead of NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game was held the following day at the Hoosier Dome in front of a crowd with some 38,000 fans.

Prior to the game, fans were treated to a performance by Dance Kaleidoscope and Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton.

