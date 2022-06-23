1987: New diet craze promises to spray the pounds away

INDIANAPOLIS — Every decade has its own unique diet fads, and the 1980s were no exception. One of the most refreshing trends of the decade was the Flavor Spray from Nutri/System.

The Flavor Spray was marketed as a revolutionary way to spray the pounds away. One advertisement even used the headline, “Good news for dieters who love chocolate!”

One person who did love chocolate was WRTV reporter Angela Cain, who in what can only be described as an Emmy Award-worthy dramatization, wrestled with a sweet attack in a report from May 1987.

The story began with Cain watching an apparent infomercial about chocolate, and climaxed with a dramatic sprint to a vending machine in the WRTV break room, where Cain purchased a Snickers bar.

The story depicted how an impulse decision could derail your daily caloric intake.

Instead of choosing the chocolaty goodness of a Snickers, a dieter could get the taste of chocolate from a Nutri/System Flavor Spray for just one calorie.

“They can have the taste and flavors that they need and still keep their calories at a minimum and be successful with their weight loss,’ said a Nutri/System spokesperson.

The Flavor Spray came in a variety of flavors mimicking high-calorie treats including chocolate, chocolate coconut, strawberry cheesecake, peanut butter & jelly, and apple-cinnamon Danish. Each bottle cost just $1.99.