Kokomo launches project to recognize Native American heritage

KOKOMO — The City of Kokomo in, partnership with Indiana University Kokomo, is recognizing the history of Native Americans in its community.

According to a local historian, a Native American tribe called the tribe of Miami originally lived in the city.

The goal of the project is to inform the public about the native culture within Kokomo as well as the native community that still lives there.

Sally Tuttle, the project's creator, of the project, is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She is also the vice-chair of the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission.

Tuttle said she started this project to let people know about Kokomo's significance when it comes to native American history.

"The last reservation or reserve was right here in Howard County for the entire state,” said Tuttle. ”I think that's important and I think Howard County and Kokomo needs to own that — that this was the last place that natives had (a) homeland."

According to recent census data, about 4% of Hoosier identify as native and mixed race. In Howard County, that number is 2.5%.