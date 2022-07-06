INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has announced a slew of new food items that will be available at this year's event.

Fairgoers can expect not just new tasty treats; many classics will also make a return.

There will be more than 140 different food stands available at this year's fair.

Here's a glimpse of what attendees can expect, according to a news release from the State Fair:

Bison Lettuce Wrap (Offered by Red Frazier Bison) — Butter Lettuce filled with Ground Bison, Sweet Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger, Carrot, Soy, Hoisin Sauce.



Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking taco (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC) — Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.



Carmel Corn (Offered by Sun King) — You know the say, there’s more than corn in Indiana? Well, sometimes it is all about the corn in Indiana! Sun King + Indiana State Fair Beer have partnered again for a new 2022 Indiana State Fair beer. This year’s beer is Caramel Corn. There are 100 lbs of Just Pop In Caramel Popcorn in the batch! Fun fact - kernels hail from a local popcorn farmer. You will be able to get your hands on Caramel Corn beer during the 2022 Indiana State Fair and a limited amount will be available on draft at Sun King tap room locations and at Just Pop In



Pickle Pizza (Offered by Swains Concessions) — Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.



Deep Fried Brownies (Offered by R&W Concessions) — Ooey Gooey Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried then topped with powdered sugar with a drizzle of chocolate syrup for chocolate lovers' taste buds.



Deep Fried Cheese Stick (Offered by R&W Concessions) — Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter then deep fried to a golden brown.



Peach Shake Up (Offered by R&W Concessions) — Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring for a great summertime taste.



Iced Mocha Coffee Float (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum) — Hand dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate flavored iced coffee, topped with your choice of whipped cream and a cherry.



Boba Fun Cup (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More) — Vanilla Ice Cream layered with Strawberry Boba balls, Sliced Strawberries and Gummy Bears



Nitro Fuel (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More) — Fresh Brewed Lipton Iced Tea mixed with our World Famous Blue Raspberry Lemon Twister.



State Fair Charcuterie Board (Offered by Urick Concessions) — Charcuterie, but make it fair themed. We’ve swapped out the traditional cheeses, meats, and nuts for mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies - all of your favorite classic Indiana State Fair staples.



State Fair Mary (Offered by Urick Concessions) — State Fair Mary. A delicious 24 oz Bloody Mary topped with all the State Fair Favorites! 3 skewers of Fair Food Treats like Waffle Fries, Deep Fried Cheese Curds, Deep Fried Mac n Cheese, Mini Corn Dogs, Bacon, Fried Pickles and a BBQ Pulled Pork Slider!



The Original Cowpie (Offered by Indiana Ribeye) — It’s a delicious homemade chocolate chip cookie with creamy vanilla ice cream in the center and another chocolate chip cookie to top it off!



Vegan Nachos (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan) — Our ALL vegan nachos are loaded with our fresh tortilla chips, juicy plant based meat, crispy coleslaw, pico de gallo, and cheese, topped with our creamy ranch, guacamole sauce and sweet teriyaki. Your mouth wants to believe it’s ALL VEGAN and it tastes so good!



Pretzel Nacho Bites (Offered by Wilson Concessions) — Fresh pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits.



Mexican Street Corn in a Cup (Offered by Wilson Concessions) — It is made up of roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices.



New Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Offered by Wilson Concessions) — It’s a crispy chicken breast on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard).



Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail (Offered by Hi and Mighty) — Made by Hi & Mighty, a new craft spirits distillery on the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This bubbly refresher will remind you of the fair during the magic hour in the waning days of summer. Tough day? Shake it off. Good day? Shake it Up!



Pit-tatoes (Offered by Indiana Pork Producers Association) — Pit-Tatoes, pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.



Mint Cookie Milkshake (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.) — Mint Cookie Milkshake served with crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies.



Quick Quesadilla (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.) — Quick Quesadilla served with Indiana’s own Red Gold Salsa!



Mac Diggity Corn Dog (Offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck) — The Mac Diggity Corn Dog is an old favorite of our Mac Daddy with a twist...it's on a Corn Dog! The crunch of the Corn Dog with the mac is just doggone delightful!

The Indiana State Fair will take place from July 29 to Aug. 21 and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. More information is available online.