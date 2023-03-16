Watch Now
Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger

Colorado grocery store shooting
Joe Mahoney/AP
Police stand guard outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 20:58:08-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The son of one of 10 people killed at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in state court in Connecticut, where Sturm, Ruger & Co. is based in Fairfield.

It accuses the company of marketing its AR-556 in a “reckless” and “immoral” way and seeks an undisclosed amount of damages.

The suit was filed by Nathaniel Getz, whose mother, Suzanne Fountain, was killed in the shooting at a King Soopers store in Boulder.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. representatives did not return emails seeking comment.

In a similar lawsuit, gun-maker Remington settled with relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims for $73 million.

