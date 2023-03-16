Son of Colorado mass shooting victim sues gun-maker Ruger

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The son of one of 10 people killed at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is suing gun-maker Sturm, Ruger & Co. over how it marketed the firearm used in the massacre.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in state court in Connecticut, where Sturm, Ruger & Co. is based in Fairfield.
It accuses the company of marketing its AR-556 in a “reckless” and “immoral” way and seeks an undisclosed amount of damages.
The suit was filed by Nathaniel Getz, whose mother, Suzanne Fountain, was killed in the shooting at a King Soopers store in Boulder.
Sturm, Ruger & Co. representatives did not return emails seeking comment.
In a similar lawsuit, gun-maker Remington settled with relatives of Sandy Hook school shooting victims for $73 million.
TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college