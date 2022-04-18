$50,000 winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS — One lucky person is $50,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Columbus, the Hoosier Lottery has announced.

The Powerball ticket with four out of five winning numbers was bought at a BP Food Mart at 7250 E. Ind. 7, according to a news release from the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 15-21-32-62-65 with the Powerball of 26.

Lottery winners can contact the Hoosier Lottery customer service line at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

Overall odds of winning the Powerball are about one in 25, and odds of matching four out of five balls are about one in 913,130, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday is $348 million.