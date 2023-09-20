Watch Now
Stellantis announces potential layoffs at Kokomo plants due to UAW Strike

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 12:16:21-04

KOKOMO — On Wednesday, Stellantis announced potential layoffs to more than 350 employees due to the ongoing UAW Strike.

In a statement, Stellantis says due to consequences from the strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, Stellantis will be temporarily laying off 68 employees of that facility.

The company continues in the statement by saying they anticipate similar actions at the Kokomo Transmission Plant and Kokomo Casting Plant. These layoffs would affect an estimated 300 employees, according to the company.

WRTV asked a company spokesperson about timing of the possible Kokomo layoffs. The spokesperson says they will not provide details on timing at this time.

