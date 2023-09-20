Stellantis announces potential layoffs at Kokomo plants due to UAW Strike

KOKOMO — On Wednesday, Stellantis announced potential layoffs to more than 350 employees due to the ongoing UAW Strike.

In a statement, Stellantis says due to consequences from the strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, Stellantis will be temporarily laying off 68 employees of that facility.

The company continues in the statement by saying they anticipate similar actions at the Kokomo Transmission Plant and Kokomo Casting Plant. These layoffs would affect an estimated 300 employees, according to the company.

WRTV asked a company spokesperson about timing of the possible Kokomo layoffs. The spokesperson says they will not provide details on timing at this time.