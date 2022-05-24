Watch
Stellantis making announcement in Kokomo; may be battery plant

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 22:35:27-04

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday in Kokomo, Indiana, for what could be the company’s second North American electric vehicle battery factory.

The company says it will give an update on the future of its Kokomo operations Tuesday afternoon.

Stellantis, formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, has said it will build two electric vehicle battery factories in North America.

In March it announced plans to spend $4.1 billion in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of South Korea to build one of them in Windsor, Ontario. That plant will employ about 2,500 people.

The other North American location has not been disclosed.

Company spokeswoman Shawn Morgan would not comment on what will be announced Tuesday in Kokomo.

