INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis shelter is hosting a kitten adoption event this weekend to help find homes for more than 30 kittens.

Photo provided by IndyHumane

The event at IndyHumane will be this Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. at their Michigan Road location in the Foster Lobby with the adoptable kittens, according to their press release.

The open house style event will give potential adopters a chance to come in and visit with the kittens without a typical adoption appointment.

Kitten adoptions will be $35 for one or $50 for two during the Saturday event. Fees can be paid via cash or Venmo. This is a heavily discounted rate compared to their typical $85 dollar fee for kittens.

All kittens are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up to date on their age-appropriate vaccines according to IndyHumane.

Adoptions will come on a first-serve basis.