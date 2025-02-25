Board games and family game nights breathe life into communities marred by violence

INDIANAPOLIS — In a world often dominated by negative headlines associated with underserved communities, one man is making a profound impact by turning the narrative around.

Tevin Studdard, a proud resident of Haughville and the East Side of Indianapolis, has dedicated his efforts to uplift his neighborhoods through fun and engaging ways. By creating board games that celebrate local businesses and fostering community connections through family game nights, Studdard is breathing new life into his hometown.

wrtv

Studdard grew up in areas that have seen their fair share of violence and unfortunate stories in the news. However, rather than accept this narrative, he decided to take action. “It starts to wear on you, so you either can accept it or you can do something to change it,” he noted. His solution? Crafting board games that showcase local culture, history, and businesses that have long been a cornerstone of the community.

Each space on his Haughville and East Side board games features real locations, including beloved spots like Long's Bakery, Tate’s Barbershop, Friendship Church, and even the notoriously iconic potholes—an authentic touch that resonates with residents.

These games represent more than mere entertainment; they embody pride and identity for those who play. Studdard passionately believes that “too often, negative stereotypes get associated with the neighborhood, so to create something positive and uplifting—that’s what we’re all about.”

WRTV

Tevin’s innovative approach does not stop at board games. He has launched monthly family game nights at the Speedway Event Center, creating a safe and positive environment for families to come together. "It takes a village," he emphasized, recognizing the importance of community support. These gatherings allow families to enjoy quality time, play games that reflect their experiences, and build connections with one another.

Inside the Speedway Event Center, the atmosphere buzzes with excitement during family game nights. “We want to just breathe life into these neighborhoods and give people something to be excited about,” Studdard emphasized. As one attendee, Adrienne Neer, a longtime Hallville resident, noted, “It just brought back good memories for me. It made me think about my childhood and the good things about it.”

WRTV

Every month, families can join in the fun, with events featuring food, games, and a celebration of their neighborhoods. Studdard believes these gatherings can overcome barriers and bring people together. “We want to put the positive things and highlight those,” he stated, hoping to change the trajectory of youth in his community.

His monthly event transforms the center into a vibrant environment where families can create connections and celebrate community. Matthew Moore with the event center said," To have a safe space to go as a community and get involved, it's really been amazing." Moore added when creating the event center they wanted it to be a space that was used by and engage the community "To actually put it into play, you can't make words for that. Children need somewhere to go and families need somewhere to organize."

Decorated to the nines, the venue resonates with joy and excitement. Adrienne, who decorates for the space, highlighted, “It allows people to be able to come together in a positive way, and as you come together, you’ll start to show more love to others.”

WRTV

Studdard’s ultimate goal is clear: to craft spaces where pride, joy, and community can flourish. “Breathing life and showing these kids in the next generation,” he said, envisioning a brighter future for those who might feel limited by their circumstances.

With each roll of the dice, Tevin Studdard is not just creating games but also weaving a more uplifting narrative for his community. Families gather, recount stories, and forge new memories, reminding each other of the beauty that exists within their neighborhoods. As Tevin put it, “You have to pass Long's to collect donuts,” demonstrating that simple pleasures are integral to the community spirit.

As the movement grows, Studdard also aims to expand his offerings, introducing new games that feature other localities and partnerships with organizations like the WNBA and NFL. His vision reaches beyond just board games and family nights; it encompasses fostering a spirit of creativity among the next generation. He encourages local children to see themselves as potential game creators, authors, or even filmmakers, illustrating that there are myriad opportunities awaiting them.

WRTV

For Studdard, this is personal. He understands the fear and concern that comes with raising children in environments marred by violence and negativity. His work is a proactive stance against becoming mere bystanders to the problems facing his community. “We want to be in the game, making change and being the example,” he said resolutely.

By transforming his experiences into opportunities for community engagement and connection, Studdard is proving that uplifting his neighborhoods is not just a dream but an achievable reality. Through his board games and family activities, he is crafting spaces where pride, joy, and unity can flourish—a true testament to the resilience of those who call Haughville and the East Side home.

Studdard invites everyone to participate in this journey. Those interested can visit his website, ReadWithLead.com, to order the games and learn more about his upcoming family game nights.

WRTV

He is also working to change the trajectory of kids' lives in Indianapolis by helping them become published authors.

Studdard, a published author himself, has helped hundreds of kids have their stories published into physical books this summer.

His book endeavor started when he published three books nearly a year ago. The books are titled Haughville Heroes, Eastside Entrepreneurs and ABC's of Entrepreneurship.

Throughout his books, Studdard features leaders, entrepreneurs and places making an impact on the Indianapolis community.

The next game nights are scheduled for March 15th & April 19th from 7p-11p at the Speedway Event Center at 2608 Founders Square Drive Indianapolis, IN 46224.