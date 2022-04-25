Walmart closing distribution center destroyed by fire

PLAINFIELD — The Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield that was the site of a massive fire in March will close for the foreseeable future.

In a notice, Walmart said the entire facility will close because of the extent of damage done to the facility.

With the closure, as many as 1,132 associates who have not accepted alternative positions may be separated from the company by July 15.

The fire, which lasted more than three days, led to the decision from Walmart.

“Unfortunately, the facility will not be functional for the foreseeable future, and associates wanted options for new Walmart positions. They weren’t on their own for this. To make sure associates knew what roles were available to them in the area, we held an internal job fair, with over 40 facilities represented. Over 1,800 associates attended, and over 72% of eligible hourly associates accepted offers to remain with Walmart. We’re having conversations with our salaried leaders to ensure they can continue their careers, too.”

The 1,132 employees that have not accepted new positions are currently and will be paid through the “job search” period. according to Walmart. The notice states, hourly associates have until July 1 to continue employment with the company. Salaried associates have until July 15.

If they do not continue employment, they will be separated from the company. The company also said they believe these separations will be permanent.

This is a developing story. WRTV has reached out to the Town of Plainfield and Walmart for comment.