Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

ABC News: FDA could authorize second booster shots for Americans over 50 this week

covid vaccine
Scripps National
covid vaccine
Posted at 3:25 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 15:25:44-04

(ABC News/WRTV) — Two officials familiar with the matter tell ABC News the FDA could authorize second booster shots for Americans over 50 years old as soon as Tuesday.

The officials stressed that the details are still under discussion and could change in the next few days.

If the FDA authorizes it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then give guidance on how to implement it in pharmacies and doctors offices nationwide.

ABC News reports the language from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to be that people over 50 may get a second booster shot, rather than should get a second booster shot.

RELATED: Moderna: Trials for COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 5 years shows shot is effective

FDA's panel of experts will convene on April 6 to discuss the broader population and what population will need booster shots next, as well as the need for a variant-specific booster.

Officials weighing the decision are also considering that anyone who gets a booster this spring would likely get boosted again when they are recommended for the broader public later this year, potentially in the fall, according to another person familiar with the matter.

TOP STORIES: Latest updates: Fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield | Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis | Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield | Ascension St. Vincent's longest NICU patient goes home | Gov. Holcomb vetoes bill banning trans girls from girls sports

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH