Community Health Network, HHC of Marion County give update on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Virginia Petersen works on a computer while assisting a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement and recruiting nursing students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Virus Outbreak US Surge hospital COVID-19
Posted at 7:56 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 19:56:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana healthcare systems are giving an update after the deadline for their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 passed.

A spokesperson for Community Health Network tells WRTV that as of September 15, which was the deadline, 99.6% of employees met the requirements for COVID vaccinations. They did not say what happened to the other .4% of employees.

The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County (HHC), which includes Eskenazi Hospital, Indianapolis EMS and the Marion County Public Health Department, says 39 employees did not get the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization. The HHC says that represents less than 1% of the total workforce.

That number includes 29 Eskenazi employees, six Indianapolis EMS employees and four Marion County Public Health Department employees.

"Ensuring that all staff and providers are vaccinated is a critical step toward protecting the safety of our workforce, our patients and our community," Tom Surber, Media Relations Coordinator for Eskenazi Health, said in an email.

Indiana University Health says 125 employees have left the organization after not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Franciscan Health announced earlier this month it has extended the deadline for employees to get vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated have the option of being tested weekly and wearing a mask.

