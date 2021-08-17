Indiana appeals court rules state can stop federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday the state can stop participating in federal unemployment benefits.

The court reversed a previous decision saying the state must continue participation in three federal CARES Act programs.

"We disagree with the trial court’s determination that Plaintiffs had shown a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their action for declaratory judgment and the reasoning underlying its determination," the opinion from the Court of Appeals read. "Indiana Code section 22-4-37-1 does not require the State of Indiana to participate in the CARES Act programs."

In a statement, Gov. Eric Holcomb thanked the court and said the state took the appropriate steps to terminate its participation in the federal unemployment programs. He said the Department of Workforce Development will continue working with those seeking employment to connect them with the resources they need.

The latest court decision comes after Holcomb announced in May the state would stop providing federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June, citing the number of businesses looking for employees. A lawsuit was filed by two legal organizations challenging his decision in June.

You can read the full opinion below.



You can read Holcomb's full statement below.