Brebeuf Jesuit to require face masks as COVID-19 cases rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Brebeuf Jesuit High School officials announced Tuesday that students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face masks indoors for the rest of the semester regardless of vaccination status.

Principal Greg VanSlambrook said in a message to families that the school will continue to track data and determine if masks will be required when the spring semester begins Jan. 4.

Fall semester at Brebeuf Jesuit ends Dec. 17.

VanSlambrook said there has been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Brebeuf Jesuit community and among close contacts. He added that the COVID-19 rates and hospitalizations in the surrounding area are rising.

“For those reasons, especially as we near final exams and holiday time with family, we feel it is most prudent at this time to add this layer of precaution for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors,” VanSlambrook said.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health announced more than 4,000 students in Indiana tested positive for COVID-19.

Cases and hospitalizations are also rising statewide. The health department reported 93 additional COVID-19 deaths and 4,241 more positive cases on Tuesday.