Childcare facilities working to protect kids during COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Inside the Him by Her School on the east side, Skool Kidz Early Education Academy director Kelvin Jarrett wears many hats.

“It’s a place where our young learners can come whether they have been to school prior or just starting out from an infant all the way up to age 13,” Jarrett said.

On any given day you will see Jarrett cooking lunch, overseeing the classrooms and serving as the director.

“You know we try to make sure the little ones are safe - wearing their masks to prevent the spread of disease, social distance as much as we can in this environment,” Jarrett said.

Keeping his kids in the classroom is his main priority. Each kid wears a mask, classrooms are sanitized and temperatures checks are done daily when the children are dropped off. There are 12 students in each class at the east side location.

“We’ve taught them about the pandemic, because you got to think about it these children knew nothing about wearing masks or nothing so we’ve explained to them how the illness works,” Jarrett told WRTV.

Jarrett has been the co-owner and director since 2015. The ongoing pandemic has taken on a new meaning for Jarrett.

“I just lost a family member last week to this disease and that family member was vaccinated," he said.

This as he tries to make sure that his students are in class as opposed to learning from home.

“For parents as well - I know you have to work, I know you have your job, be respectful of other people's lives and don’t bring your child who may expose others who may expose someone else. That is one of the biggest things in childcare that we go through," he said.

If you are interested in signing up for Skool Kidz Early Education Academy you can email skoolkidzeast@gmail.com

For families who are interested, if they meet the requirements, they can apply for the Build, Learn, Grow Scholarship. For more information on the scholarship click here.