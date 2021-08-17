Maconaquah School Corp. moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

MIAMI COUNTY — The Maconaquah School Corporation is moving to remote learning starting Wednesday after 20 staff members and 76 students tested positive for COVID-19.

All in-person extracurricular activities are canceled through Aug. 29. Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Aug. 30.

In a message to parents, the district said administrators have been monitoring the impact of positive cases and contact tracing. Administrators said they are seeing COVID-19 being spread from student to student.

The following absentee rates and positive cases per school are as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the district:



Pipe Creek: One student and two staff members with positive COVID-19 results, 34% absentee rate

Maconaquah Elementary School: 14 students and seven staff members with positive COVID-19 results, 38% absentee rate

Maconaquah Middle School: 26 students and two staff members with positive COVID-19 results, 47% absentee rate

Maconaquah High School: 35 students and two staff members with positive COVID-19 results, 64.5% absentee rate

Maconaquah Transportation Staff: Seven bus drivers with positive COVID-19 results

Free meals will be delivered on Aug. 25 and 26 for those who are interested. More information will be released later.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but with student health and safety at risk, we feel this is the best decision at this time," the message on the district's website read. "We encourage any parent with questions or concerns about their child’s education or well-being to reach out to your building principal."

The district returned to the classroom on Aug. 2 and masks were optional inside school buildings.

MORE | Start dates, mask & vaccine requirements for central Indiana for 2021-22 school year | Back to School 2021-22

