Pike Township students to learn remotely through Wednesday

More COVID-19 cases among bus drivers reported
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 06:42:14-05

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township students will continue learning remotely through Wednesday.

School officials said on social media Monday that additional bus driver illnesses and isolations have been reported.

The district is expected to provide an update Wednesday morning about a possible return to in-person learning.

