Pike Township students to learn remotely through Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township students will continue learning remotely through Wednesday.
School officials said on social media Monday that additional bus driver illnesses and isolations have been reported.
The district is expected to provide an update Wednesday morning about a possible return to in-person learning.
Due to additional driver illnesses and isolations reported this morning, the MSD of Pike Township will continue with remote instruction through Wednesday of this week. We will provide an update on Wednesday regarding a possible return to in-person instruction on Thursday.— Pike Twnshp Schools (@PikeSchools) January 10, 2022
