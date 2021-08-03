Six classes in Anderson in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases

ANDERSON — Six Anderson Community School Corporation classes are in quarantine due to COVID-19 cases, according to the district.

As of Friday, 11 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's COVID-19 tracker. One staff member and 47 students were considered close contacts and absent.

Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement, said the following classes are in quarantine:



Third grade class at Tenth Street Elementary School began quarantine on July 29

Fifth grade class at Anderson Intermediate School began quarantine on Aug. 1

Second and fourth grade classes at Valley Grove Elementary School both began quarantine on Aug. 1

Third grade class at Eastside Elementary School began quarantine on Aug. 2

Fourth grade class at Valley Grove Elementary School began quarantine on Aug. 2

Parents and guardians with students in these classes have been contacted and given details about virtual instruction, Meadows said.

The district hasn't made any changes to its reentry plans for this school year, which only requires masks on schools buses and transportation, per a federal mandate. Meadows said the district is in contact with the Madison County Health Department and will communicate any updates to the plan if and when they are made.

Anderson Community Schools Corporation returned to school on July 28.