Thousands sign petition requesting Indiana University retract vaccine mandate

BLOOMINGTON — Students are staff members are speaking out after Indiana University announced Friday they would be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination before the upcoming school year.

“My son sent the email to me and he was panicked and freaked out,” Christiane Nash said.

Nash’s son is going to be a senior at Indiana University in the fall. She said he no longer wants to go back to school.

“He has one year left, you know,” Nash said as she broke down.

Nash is one of nearly 4,000 people who have signed a petition on Change.org requesting the university retract the mandate.

“I feel so bad for the faculty, people who have been working there for 20 years may get fired because they don’t get the vaccination,” Nash said.

A very scary reality for one staff member who spoke to WRTV. The employee, who has worked for the university for more than a decade, asked to stay anonymous for fear she may lose her job.

“We didn’t have any prior notice that this was going to be a requirement for employment or returning to campus as a student or faculty member so it was very shocking,” the staff member said.

They also felt the tone of the email sent to students, staff and faculty was very threatening.

“'If you don’t get this you’re going to lose your job or you can’t be a student here.' In over 10 years of working for the university, I can’t remember anything coming from that level that was that stern,” theu said.

The staff member and Nash both have similar feelings about why they chose, or have decided with their family, not to get a COVID-19 vaccine yet. They are both concerned since the vaccines have only been given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

The employee says they are not yet looking for another job but is really weighing their options. While they feel strongly about not getting the vaccine just yet, they also said they cannot afford to be unemployed.

Lawmakers are also weighing in on the mandate, including State Representatives John Jordan and Curt Nisly, who posted a joint statement on Facebook

WRTV asked a university spokesperson if there is any talk of loosening the exemption criteria or changing the requirements of the mandate. The spokesperson says there will be more details on the exemption criteria in the coming days.

To make a vaccination appointment in Indiana, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Currently, anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana. Those under the age of 18 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.