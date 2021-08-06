Three classes at near north side elementary school under quarantine due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Three classes at the Center for Inquiry School 27, also known as CFI 27, were placed on quarantine due to COVID-19 during its first week back to school, Indianapolis Public Schools confirm.

One pre-kindergarten class, a first grade class, and a third grade class are all required to quarantine for 14 days, according to IPS. An exact number of positive COVID-19 cases were not initially made available.

A spokesperson for IPS says the students from the near north side elementary will continue participating in classes virtually, through their school-issued devices.

On Wednesday, the families of 61 students from Lew Wallace School 107, another IPS school, on the west side, were informed they were being placed on quarantine as well.

Students and staff at IPS are all required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. This a late change to the district's back-to-school plan as the delta variant began to surge across the country.

