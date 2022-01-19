Watch
How you can get free at-home COVID-19 tests from the US government

FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Americans are now able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from a government website.

The website began accepting orders on Tuesday, a day before the scheduled official launch.

The program to distribute 500 million tests is a part of the Biden administration’s plan to combat the omicron variant as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the country.

Here's what you need to know.

How many tests can I order?

Only one order of four tests is allowed per household.

What do they cost?

The tests are free and people do not need to submit credit card information when they order.

How do I order my tests?

1. Go to COVIDtests.gov.

2. Click “order free at-home tests.”

3. The link will take you to a United States Postal Service page where you can enter your contact information and shipping address.

4. Click “check out now.”

5. Once the order is complete, you will receive an order confirmation number.

When will I receive my tests?

The United States Postal Service said tests will begin shipping in late January. If you provided your email address, you will also receive a message in your inbox after your package ships with tracking information.

What if I don't have internet access?

The White House said it will launch a free call line to help people who cannot access the internet or need additional support.

Have there been any problems?

According to USPS, some people who live in apartment or dorm settings have had difficulties ordering tests because their buildings are not registered as multi-unit buildings.

A USPS spokesperson said people can file a service request online or call 1-800-ASK-USPS to resolve the issue.

How do I get additional tests?

Testing sites are open throughout Indiana, and Hoosiers can schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccine by calling 211 or visiting ourshot.in.gov. Insurance companies are also now required to cover the cost of at-home tests.

