IDOH reports more than 31,000 positive COVID-19 cases since last update

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 47 additional COVID-19 deaths and 31,431 more positive cases since the dashboard was last updated on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 18,433 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,278,285 total positive cases.

A total of 651 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 7,501 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,561,514.

An additional 14,780 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 16,800,547 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

3,164 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

37.3% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 52.0% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 10.7% of ICU beds are available.

15.3% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 21.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 63.3% of ventilators are available.