Indiana reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 302 positive cases on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths and 302 more positive cases.
Since the pandemic began, 22,139 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,685,532 total positive cases.
A total of 899 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.
IDOH reported 636 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,689,128.
An additional 13,747 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 19,091,730 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.
608 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.
5.0% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 72.0% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 23.0% of ICU beds are available.
1.5% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 15.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 83.1% of ventilators are available.
