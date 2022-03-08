Watch
Indiana reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 302 positive cases on Tuesday

Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:11:34-05

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 21 additional COVID-19 deaths and 302 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 22,139 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,685,532 total positive cases.

A total of 899 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 636 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,689,128.

An additional 13,747 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 19,091,730 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

608 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

5.0% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 72.0% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 23.0% of ICU beds are available.

1.5% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 15.4% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 83.1% of ventilators are available.

