'It's a race to the finish': More Hoosiers vaccinated at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday marked a year to the day that Indiana saw its first case of confirmed COVID-19. The day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway also marked two days down and two more to go for the state-run mass-vaccination site.

By the end of Saturday, more than 8,000 Hoosiers are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus at the site.

Cancer survivor Patricia Harvey and her husband said the process was smooth and quick at IMS during their noon appointment. Both said now they feel "life can restart."

“Anyone that’s dealing with, what I’m dealing with, with cancer, I advise them to also get the vaccine because that will protect them in the long run,” Harvey said.

Mike Maziur joined Harvey in being one of 4,200 Hoosiers with appointments on Saturday for the Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine. Decked out with an IMS shirt and mask, Maziur drove two and a half hours from Dyer to get his shot.

“It’s also you know, exciting to see that the Speedway is part of the community always, and always involved," Maziur said. "And over the years more and more involved, more and more opened the doors, as well. So, you feel part of the community and coming back down to my home away from home.”

The Indiana State Health Department noted 4,100 Hoosiers came out to get vaccinated in Speedway Friday. IMS officials said if needed by the state again for this purpose, they prepared.

The clinic continues at IMS Sunday and Monday. Upwards of 17,000 Hoosiers are expected to be vaccinated through the weekend at IMS.