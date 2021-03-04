What you need to know about the COVID-19 mass-vaccination site at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 12,000 Hoosiers have already signed up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All appointment slots have been filled for eligible Hoosiers to get their Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination site; however, if you've already signed up and are headed to the track this weekend, here's what you need to know.

Where to go at IMS

You will need to drive into Gate 2, that's right off of 16th Street.

You will go through the tunnel and turn right.

You will check-in at the IMS Museum east parking lot.

Then, you will get into a line that goes to the trackside garages.

That is where you will get vaccinated.

Then, you will be directed to an area where you will be monitored for 15 minutes.

Finally, you will be ushered back out Gate 2 and onto 16th Street.

What you need to bring

You’ll need to make sure you bring proof of residency and age, like a photo ID or utility bill, and a mask. You’ll be required to wear a mask and stay in your vehicle.

How do I make an appointment?

It's easy to schedule your shot through the Indiana State Department of Health's website.

You can go to the mass vaccination clinic at IMS or other locations and chose a time.

Who is eligible?

Anyone age 50 and over, along with health care workers, first responders can sign up for the shot.

