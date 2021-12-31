Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

IU Health: Please don't seek COVID-19 tests at hospital emergency departments

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 12:37 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:37:59-05

INDIANAPOLIS — People should not try to get a COVID-19 test at hospital emergency departments, Indiana University Health said Friday.

IU Health officials released a statement saying patients should use the hospital system's virtual visits app or contact an urgent care clinic or community site to receive a COVID-19 test.

People can find COVID-19 testing sites at ourshot.in.gov.

"Emergency department physicians throughout IU Health are caring for a large volume of patients, including those with urgent COVID-19 and other serious ailments, as well as trauma, cuts and broken bones," the statement said.

In recent weeks, people have found long lines at COVID-19 testing sites and at-home tests have been difficult to find.

Hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients, as well. As of Thursday, 3,056 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana hospitals.

The Indiana Department of Health reported that just 8.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 37.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!