IU Health: Please don't seek COVID-19 tests at hospital emergency departments

INDIANAPOLIS — People should not try to get a COVID-19 test at hospital emergency departments, Indiana University Health said Friday.

IU Health officials released a statement saying patients should use the hospital system's virtual visits app or contact an urgent care clinic or community site to receive a COVID-19 test.

People can find COVID-19 testing sites at ourshot.in.gov.

"Emergency department physicians throughout IU Health are caring for a large volume of patients, including those with urgent COVID-19 and other serious ailments, as well as trauma, cuts and broken bones," the statement said.

In recent weeks, people have found long lines at COVID-19 testing sites and at-home tests have been difficult to find.

Hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients, as well. As of Thursday, 3,056 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana hospitals.

The Indiana Department of Health reported that just 8.9% of intensive care beds are available across the state with 37.2% in use by COVID-19 patients.