Kroger to lift mask requirements for those fully vaccinated on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're fully vaccinated, you'll no longer need to wear a face mask inside some Kroger grocery stores and facilities starting Thursday.

The policy update applies to all stores and facilities, but you will still need to wear a face mask if it's required under state or local mandates or orders. Associates working in pharmacies and clinics will still need to wear a face mask, according to the guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you're not fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after you have received all COVID-19 vaccination shots, you will still need to wear a face mask while inside Kroger stores and facilities.

In a statement Wednesday, Kroger said the updated policy comes after the CDC's updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people last week.

Kroger will continue its "enhanced cleaning and physical distancing" in all facilities, according to the statement.

The company is still offering all associates a $100 one-time payment for those who get fully vaccinated.

Customers can make an appointment to get vaccinated at a Kroger location, but many of its pharmacies are accepting walk-in appointments.

To make a vaccination appointment at another site in Indiana, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Currently, anyone 12 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in Indiana. Those under the age of 18 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.