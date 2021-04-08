St. Elmo bartender Michael Gaines died with COVID-19 following outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS — The St. Elmo Steak House employee who died following a COVID-19 outbreak at the restaurant has been identified.

An obituary from O'Riley Funeral Home identifies him as Michael Gaines. He was a graduate of Center Grove High School and had worked at the restaurant for 16 years.

Gaines died on Saturday, on his 45th birthday. That's the same day St. Elmo temporarily shut down and announced that nine employees had tested positive for the virus.

IOSHA is currently looking into Gaines's death, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak at the restaurant.

The Marion County Health Department does not believe any customers were exposed.