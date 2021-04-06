St. Elmo Steak House reports COVID-19 related workplace fatality to IOSHA

INDIANAPOLIS — St. Elmo Steak House reported a COVID-19 related workplace fatality to the Indiana Occupational Safety Health Administration, an IOSHA spokesperson said.
The death was reported to IOSHA on Monday, Stephanie McFarland, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Labor, said.
"IOSHA is following up with the employer to gather more information," McFarland said. "At this time I cannot say if an inspection has been opened, but IOSHA is following up with the employer for more information.”
The employee's identity and additional information haven't been released.
St. Elmo reopened Monday evening after closing over the weekend after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday afternoon, the company released the following statement:
We are continuing to work with the Marion County Public Health Department on how and when it will be safe to reopen St. Elmo Steak House. We would like to thank Dr. Virginia Caine and the Marion County Public Health Department for providing us with invaluable guidance and best practices to safely reopen. With Dr. Caine’s direction and plan, we have conducted a professional deep cleaning and sanitization of the restaurant and provided employees with the highest and most accurate level of testing. All returning employees will have a negative PCR test result from a Marion County Public Health Department facility or already be fully vaccinated in order to return safely to work. It is our understanding the Marion County Public Health Department has not identified any potential exposure risk to customers based on their contact tracing.
To respect and protect the privacy of all nine employees who tested positive, we will not identify any of these individuals.
The health and safety of our employees and guests has been and will remain our highest priority. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests safely while following best practices.