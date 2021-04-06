St. Elmo Steak House reports COVID-19 related workplace fatality to IOSHA

INDIANAPOLIS — St. Elmo Steak House reported a COVID-19 related workplace fatality to the Indiana Occupational Safety Health Administration, an IOSHA spokesperson said.

The death was reported to IOSHA on Monday, Stephanie McFarland, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Labor, said.

"IOSHA is following up with the employer to gather more information," McFarland said. "At this time I cannot say if an inspection has been opened, but IOSHA is following up with the employer for more information.”

The employee's identity and additional information haven't been released.

St. Elmo reopened Monday evening after closing over the weekend after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday afternoon, the company released the following statement: