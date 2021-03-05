WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss mass COVID-19 clinic at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials are talking about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as people arrive on the first day of the weekend-long event.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials drove through earlier in the morning.

More than 16,000 people signed up for the free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, filling all available spots.

The Indiana State Department of Health said 16,800 people signed up to be vaccinated between Friday and Monday.

