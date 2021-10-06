Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to be honored at Westfield service

WESTFIELD — Fallen U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will be honored Saturday at a memorial service in Westfield.

Cpl. Sanchez, who is from Logansport, was one of 13 American service members killed on Aug. 26 in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Sanchez has been honored with murals in his hometown, and a road will be named after him.

At Saturday's event, a memorial stone will be dedicated and a heroes candle will be lit in his memory at the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial, located at 401 North Union Street.

The event is open to the community.